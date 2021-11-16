Melora Hardin didn’t win Dancing With the Stars, but the show might have helped her get in the best shape of her life.

“My body is looking incredible, according to my husband,” the Office alum, 54, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Monday, November 15, after she and partner Artem Chigvintsev were eliminated from the ABC competition.

Hardin and Chigvintsev, 39, were sent home after performing two dances during Monday night’s semifinals, the first being a redemption dance chosen by one of the judges. Due to the double elimination, Suni Lee and Sasha Farber also exited the ballroom on Monday.

Before taking her final bow, Hardin got a chance to redo her rumba from the September 27 episode, earning a score of 36 out of 40 this time around. However, it wasn’t enough to get her and the Russian choreographer to the finals.

While the Bold Type alum was disappointed by their finish, she was proud of how hard she worked out — and was a bit surprised by the results.

“I feel great, I’ve lost, like, 12 pounds without even trying. I don’t even know how that happened,” she revealed on Monday. “I think I’m at my [same] body weight [as I was in], like, 2008.”

That was the same year Hardin was starring in the musical Chicago on Broadway and was just as steeped in dance rehearsals. Now, however, she feels as though she can really see the difference.

“There are muscles showing through now and stuff,” the 17 Again actress said as she flexed her bicep for the camera. “So that’s cool.”

Slimming down was an added benefit to her time on DWTS, but Hardin emphasized that her new toned physique is “like, the lowest thing I’d say I gained [from this experience.]”

Her relationship with Chigvintsev is what stands out to her the most as she says goodbye to the ballroom. Despite their ups and downs on the show, which included a tense fight during rehearsals for week eight, she couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

“I’ve gained so much from Artem,” she told Us on Monday night as she began to get choked up. “[He’s] an incredible teacher, an amazing choreographer and incredible dancer. I feel like I’ve been so held and so loved. It makes me cry.”

Through her tears, she added, “Ultimately, I have such a great friend. … I really feel like we have such a beautiful friendship.”

Hardin isn’t the only competitor this season who’s noticed a healthy change from the rehearsal process. DWTS contestant Mike “The Miz” Mizanin told Us in October that he had lost 15 pounds thanks to the show — but his wife, Maryse Mizanin, wasn’t a big fan of his trimmed down figure.

“She doesn’t like me skinny,” the 41-year-old professional wrestler joked last month. “She likes me a little thicker with a little bit more meat.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 30 finale airs on ABC Monday, November 22, at 8 p.m. E.T.

Reporting by Diana Cooper