Long and lean! Mike “The Miz” Mizanin revealed how much weight he’s lost on Dancing With the Stars so far — and why his wife, Maryse Mizanin, isn’t a fan of his new “dancer’s” body.

The professional wrestler, 41, dedicated his Grease week jive on Monday, October 18, to Maryse, 38. Unfortunately, the judges deemed his “high octane” number with pro partner Witney Carson “problematic” and gave the pair a score of 32 out of 40.

It was enough to keep the duo around for another week and The Miz is happy they’ll get a second chance. However, he said that his dedication to the reality show should already be obvious to fans.

“I wouldn’t even know if you guys can tell, but I’ve lost a lot of weight,” the Miz & Mrs star told Us Weekly and other reporters in an interview on Monday night. “I’ve lost probably 15 lbs since I’ve started,” adding, “I’m trying to get [into] dancer shape.”

Unfortunately, his wife, who is also a wrestler, is not all that into his new slimmer physique — something Carson, 28, confirmed with Us. “She DM’d me and was like, ‘Mike needs to eat more food,’” the choreographer said.

The Real World alum is understanding of his wife of seven years’ concerns, telling Us, “She doesn’t like me skinny. She likes me a little thicker with a little bit more meat.”

The WWE star, who shares daughters Monroe, 3, and Madison, 2, with Maryse, continued, “When you’re dancing here, it’s, like, you can’t eat enough. And honestly, I’m just getting that body now. Whenever I get back to wrestling, it’ll be weights upon weights to get back into wrestling shape.”

While he has loved spending his Monday nights on the dancefloor with Carson, the WWE superstar has missed not being in the ring for Monday Night Raw. “I love seeing a live audience every week and doing something that I’m actually really good at,” The Miz said.

The Challenge alum has shown that he’s actually pretty good at dancing — but he’s got some stiff competition. The Office’s Melora Hardin and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, were early frontrunners thanks to their Disney Week performances on October 11 and 12, during which they were given the first 10 of the season.

However, the dancing duo of YouTube star JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, earned season 30’s first perfect score, a 40 out of 40, on Monday night, which might make them the ones to beat.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Emily Longretta