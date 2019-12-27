



Before we close out 2019, it’s only right to sprinkle one last bit of Peloton-related news into the universe.

Sean Hunter, the model who starred in that infamous Peloton commercial, is not afraid to gift his real-life girlfriend one of the brand’s indoor exercise bikes for Christmas.

Hunter, who has since changed his Instagram handle to @pelotonhusband, shared the news on his Instagram feed on Thursday, December 26. He posted a photo standing next to his girlfriend, while she smiled and sat atop of her fancy new Peloton.

He captioned the pic, “Here’s hoping this goes over better the second time…. Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don’t leave me)🎄🚲.”

The Peloton commercial went viral in the beginning of December. During the 30-second ad, a woman is gifted a Peloton bike from her husband for Christmas (sound familiar?). One year later, the couple sits down to watch a video documenting her personal milestones achieved while riding the stationary bike in their home. Some viewers have accused the video of being sexist and, well, awkward.

In response to the backlash, a Peloton spokesperson told CNN, “We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them. Our holiday spot was created to that fitness and wellness journey.”

Hunter’s not the only one who’s poked fun at the commercial. His T.V. wife, Monica Ruiz, starred in an ad for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, which hilariously cross-references the buzzy bike commercial.

In the video, she’s seen downing a martini with friends, in what seems like an attempt to cheer her up after a breakup. “To new beginnings,” she said, before chugging the beverage. As the commercial faded out, her friend said, “You look great, by the way.”

Reynolds posted the advertisement to his Instagram feed with the caption, “Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin.”