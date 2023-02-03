Keeping it real. The Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson has never shied away from talking about her plastic surgery procedures — and her recent face-lift is no exception.

On Thursday, February 2, Simpson candidly explained her thought process behind the surgery and gave fans a glimpse of the drastic change.

“Being middle-aged, gaining 30 pounds and then losing it, menopause … WHO knows what the exact culprit is 🤷‍♀️but a couple years ago I was watching myself on TV, and to my utter surprise I realized that I had completely lost my jawline,” the Bravo personality, 47, captioned the before-and-after pictures of her procedure. “After a lot of research, and three consultations, I finally decided to use @drsiamakagha.topplasticsurgeon for my mini lower face/ neck lift. He did an amazing job because I still look like myself … just like myself before my jawline packed up and left town.”

Simpson, for her part, went on to praise her doctor’s work and hinted she recently had another procedure that she plans on talking “more about soon.” While she opted for the surgeries, the reality star noted that she also works out consistently but there were some things she wanted to fix that she could not change naturally.

“Also, just a reminder that all women are allowed to choose what they do with their bodies and how they would like to age. From completely natural to surgery … it’s up to each woman ❤️❤️,” she ended her message.

In January 2022, Simpson exclusively spoke to Us Weekly about her weight loss journey and coming to terms with her body while in her 40s.

“I spent, like, two years working out with a personal trainer just to try to get in really good shape and get my weight down. Middle age and the whole hip thing and not being able to work out and not move did not do me any favors at all,” she told Us referring to her 2019 hip replacement. “Then, I had a little bit of surgery. I did have, like, a little lower facelift to kind of get my jawline back. I got my implants taken out. Now it’s just consistency and it’s finding the time.”

As she gets older, Simpson admitted that she tries to be adaptable as she becomes more aware of how her body is different now.

“I think you have to just kind of embrace where you are in life, and our bodies change,” the lawyer explained. “I can tell I’ve changed. My metabolism has changed, and it just kind of is what it is. I’m just bigger than I used to be in my 20s and 30s, and that’s OK.”

In addition to her candor regarding her body, Simpson has also been vocal about her difficult journey to becoming a mother. The attorney is a mom of three — she shares daughter Annabelle, 8, and twin sons Luke and Keller, 6, with her husband, Shane Simpson, who she has been married to since 2009. (She is also stepmom to Shane’s two daughters.)

Before welcoming her children with Shane, Emily tried IVF but suffered from five miscarriages. After the tragic losses, Emily’s sister, Sara Moffitt, offered to be a surrogate for her first child. Emily and Shane later welcomed their twins via another surrogate.

“My husband’s family is very supportive too, and my sister of course for being there for me, and being a surrogate [for me],” she shared with Moms.com in October 2018 about her fertility struggles. “I had a wonderful group of people around me. I was really lucky having everyone on my side.”