Lauren Manzo has fully embraced her slimmer figure — and continued love of food — and doesn’t have time for haters.

The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 35, clapped back at trolls via TikTok this month after one user commented, “Oh crap, I didn’t know who this was. Sad …” on one of her foodie posts.

“This person posted this [remark] on a video saying they didn’t know it was me, and that it’s sad. What’s sad?” Manzo asked while taking a bite of a sandwich via a separate TikTok posted in February. “I’ll tell you what’s sad. That mayo in the corner of my f—king mouth.”

Caroline Manzo’s daughter made a face as she joked about how messy her Italian sandwich was during the clip.

“Is it sad that I’m finally at a healthy weight? I’m just confused. I’m so sick of these comments. They make no sense,” Lauren told the camera. “I’m 5”3’ and 115 pounds. The only thing I need to do to make myself healthier is build muscle, which I admit that I’m too lazy to do.”

She claimed, “If I were my weight my whole life, no one would question how much I weigh right now.”

Lauren, who has lost 80 pounds since 2020, told her haters: “I don’t look sick. As long as I feel good, I’m OK. I’m fine. This isn’t sad.” She quipped, “I just ate a Ciabatta sandwich with a bunch of deli meat on it, a load of mayonnaise and Fritos. I’m fine. Nothing sad here.”

The former Bravo star has struggled with her weight for years, and after getting her lap band removed in 2020, she completely changed her approach to health. “I went and I saw a functional medicine doctor. They told me you need to be gluten, dairy, soy free,” Lauren revealed during a May 2023 appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

After going gluten and dairy free for more than a year, Lauren said she lost 50 pounds, but then she hit a wall. “I couldn’t lose any more,” she said. “And my pharmacist was like, ‘Well, I heard Mounjaro works,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’ll do anything.’”

Lauren started using the weight loss drug Mounjaro, which is similar to Ozempic, beginning in February 2023. Three months later, she revealed she had lost an additional 30 pounds.

“I really do believe that obesity and things like that — they are a major issue with people — it is causing mental health issues for me,” she continued. “You guys have seen the struggle with this since I’m 20 years old, and it’s been really hard for me.”

Lauren, who also starred on Manzo’d With Children with her family from 2014 to 2016, added that she understands that not everyone will agree with her choice to use Mounjaro. However, she is happy with the results.

“I mean, I’m not gonna lie, I feel like there have been times that I’ve been on the brink of an eating disorder or had issues myself,” she confessed. “And this is the one thing — even above weight loss surgery — that has helped me a lot and cured me and mentally made me so much better. And I’m really grateful for it.”

In addition to her weight struggles, Lauren dealt with problems in her marriage to Vito Scalia ahead of the pair filing for divorce in October 2023. “I just want to let you guys know we’re all good. This has been done for a very long time,” Lauren shared via an Instagram video at the time. “The last part of the process was filing. We were on the same page. This is something that we did together.”

The estranged couple, who tied the knot in July 2015, share daughter Markie, who turned 7 earlier this month.