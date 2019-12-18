



Sam Smith has been opening up quite a bit over the past year and their latest reveal is all too relatable.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, December 17, the “Too Good at Goodbyes” singer shared the body insecurities they deal with during the holiday season.

“Christmas time is upon us,” they began the caption with. “This time of the year always triggers tricky body issues with me. I love me some mince pies and all the trimmings and I always find I gain a bit of weight during this time.”

They continued, “I’m writing this out to you all, but also writing this for myself. Let’s make sure we remind our bodies during this time that no matter what weight we are, we are deserving of love and acceptance. Let’s love our fluctuating bodies. Look in that mirror and shower that reflection with Christmas kindness. Be super soft. It’s an everyday struggle for me. You aren’t alone.”

This heartfelt and honest experience was shared alongside a black and white shirtless photo of the 27-year-old.

This wouldn’t be the first time Smith has gotten real about their struggles with weight. Back in March, they shared that they got liposuction at just 12-years-old.

“When I was a kid, I was chubby,” they said during an interview with Jameela Jamil for her I Weigh Instagram series. “And then it would get worse and worse and worse and I was holding a lot of weight in my chest. When I hit 11 years old, I went to the doctor. I was so self-conscious that it was affecting my mood every day and my life as a teenager. I had liposuction, I was 12 years old.”

However, they admitted that it served as only a temporary fix to a bigger issue. “At the time I think I was very happy about it. It didn’t really change anything,” he explained. “I think I put the weight back on in two weeks because I hadn’t figured out my relationship with food, so it didn’t really change anything. But being 12 years old and having liposuction on your chest is quite a big deal.”