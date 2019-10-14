



With her eight-pack abs and head-to-toe toned frame, Teyana Taylor has what many would consider to be an ideal body. But the singer and dancer admits she doesn’t always feel confident with her physicality.

“People may say I have a perfect body, but I have certain insecurities too,” the 28-year-old actress told Us Weekly at McDonald’s Beat of My City event in NYC in September. “You know what’s crazy? A lot of people think, ‘Yeah your body is cool,’ but, like, there’s been plenty of roles where it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, you have to gain weight’ and it’s very hard for me to gain weight, you know what I’m saying?”

The star, who has an unusual diet, went on to say that being slim isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. “It’s not easy, or I lose weight for any little thing and I’m already small, I can’t afford to lose any more weight, but that’s just my personal thing.”

Perhaps ironically for someone who is in great shape, Taylor created her at-home workout, Fade2Fit, because she feels uncomfortable at the gym. “Sometimes the gym can be overwhelming and intimidating,” said the 5-foot-4 star. “Nobody’s perfect. Everyone has their own little insecurities, so I wanted to create a body program that you can do in the comfort of your own home and not worry about who’s watching or looking.”

“Especially me, if I walk into a gym, people think I’m gonna do backflips, lift 100-pound weights. Like, that’s still a pre-judgement of, ‘Oh she’s got a 20-pack, so I know she’s about do some work,’” Taylor continued. “And I’m really just shy, so you never know. Never judge a book by its cover.”

Her favorite form of fitness is dancing. “I love to dance, I love to rehearse, I love to practice period. I can rehearse for 12 hours,” said the star, who has 4-year-old daughter Iman Jr. with her husband, NBA star Iman Shumpert.

And while the Teyana & Iman star — whose big breakout came as the star of Kanye West’s sexy 2016 video for “Fade” — doesn’t want to drop pounds herself, she recognizes many others do. So that’s one of the benefits of her dance fitness program. “We do all dance stuff so you’re burning [calories] and you’re losing weight without even feeling it,” she noted. “We make it fun.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

