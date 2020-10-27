Sharon Osbourne Admits to Gaining About 10 Lbs. During Quarantine

Sharon Osbourne admitted to experiencing a bit of weight gain during the coronavirus pandemic — but she’s taking action to get back in shape!

“I’m, like, 10 pounds over from what I usually am,” Osbourne, 68, said on The Talk on Monday, October 26. “And 10 pounds is a lot when you’re, like, five-foot-one and a smidge.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge continued, “It’s, like, a lot of weight. So, I started walking yesterday. … This is it now. I’ve got the bug. I’m on it.”

Osbourne has been very candid about her health struggles over the years. Earlier this month, she opened up about her mental health and how she nearly took her own life.

“Four years ago I was finding things very, very difficult, and I’ve been medicated for 28 years,” she explained on The Talk’s October 8 episode. “I tried to take my life, and it wasn’t for attention. I just couldn’t bear it.”

The Osbournes alum is also a cancer survivor. After being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002, she underwent chemotherapy to treat the issue. Despite recovering from the illness, the reality star chose to undergo a double mastectomy in 2012 to decrease her chances of facing another cancer battle.

“As soon as I found out I had the breast cancer gene, I thought: ‘The odds are not in my favor,’” she told Hello! magazine at the time, per The Guardian. “I’ve had cancer before and I didn’t want to live under that cloud. I decided to just take everything off, and had a double mastectomy.”

Osbourne continued, “For me, it wasn’t a big decision, it was a no-brainer. I didn’t want to live the rest of my life with that shadow hanging over me.”

Osbourne has been married to rocker Ozzy Osbourne since 1982. Together, they share children Aimée, 37, Kelly, 36, and Jack, 34.

In August, Sharon’s daughter Kelly unveiled her 85-pound weight loss via Instagram. That same month, the former Fashion Police host said that her wellness journey began two years prior when she underwent a gastric sleeve procedure, which involves removing a large portion of the stomach. She also had a buccal fat removal procedure to resolve her temporomandibular joint issues, and she said that the operation made her “jaw look skinnier.”