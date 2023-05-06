A bumpy road! Sharon Osbourne revealed she recently used a weight loss drug to shed pounds — but experienced harsh side effects in the process.

“I was very sick for a couple of months,” Osbourne, 70, said during the Thursday, May 5, episode of U.K.’s The Talk. “The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever.”

While many of Hollywood’s elite have considered trying drugs like Ozempic for weight loss, Dr. Thomas Su told Us Weekly exclusively in March that hopping on the diet trend isn’t meant for “casual weight loss.”

“It’s not a good idea for someone who hopes to keep it off because one thing that we know is when you stop the medication, whether it be a few months down the road or a year later, your weight will come back pretty rapidly,” Su told Us of Ozempic, which is typically used for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or who are overweight with a weight-related condition, including high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. “It’s not a good weight loss measure if you’re really planning to keep something off.”

The England native, for her part, didn’t specify which medication she used, but revealed she took the drug for four months and lost a total of 30 pounds overall. Osbourne warned that “like everything, there’s always no quick recipe” but added that her appetite is now back to normal — and the weight hasn’t returned.

“I’ve just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven’t put on a pound. Nothing,” she claimed.

The former America’s Got Talent judge has been candid about her weight fluctuation throughout her career. In October 2020, she admitted to experiencing a bit of weight gain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m, like, 10 pounds over from what I usually am,” she said on The Talk at the time. “And 10 pounds is a lot when you’re, like, five-foot-one and a smidge. It’s, like, a lot of weight. So, I started walking yesterday. … This is it now. I’ve got the bug. I’m on it.”

Osbourne — who is a colon cancer survivor — has also opened up about undergoing gastric band surgery in 1999. While the procedure helped her lose more than 100 pounds, she confessed it wasn’t the all-encompassing solution she expected.

“I felt [like] such a cheat when I had that band on my stomach, and people are saying, ‘You look wonderful!'” she explained to Entertainment Tonight in June 2014. “And I’d go, ‘Thank you, I just have to leave and vomit.'”

Osbourne noted that weight isn’t even the real issue — her struggle with food is. “We all have our own little addictions that we do not in moderation but too much, and mine is food,” she said. “I mean, I am a food addict.”

The Lucifer alum — who shares daughters Aimee and Kelly Osbourne and son Jack Osbourne with husband Ozzy Osbourne — isn’t the only member of her brood who has been vocal about her body changes over the years. The Fashion Police alum, 38 — who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in December 2022 — unveiled her 85-pound weight loss via Instagram in August 2020.

That same month, Kelly shared that her wellness journey began two years prior when she underwent a gastric sleeve procedure, which involves removing a large portion of the stomach. She also had a buccal fat removal procedure to resolve her temporomandibular joint issues, which she said made her “jaw look skinnier.”