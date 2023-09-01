Shenae Grimes has a message for people who are criticizing her appearance.
“People of the Internet, I’m going to let you in on a little secret. If you see a woman above the age of 30 and she doesn’t look a little bit like this,” Grimes, 33, shared in an Instagram video on Thursday, August 31, while pointing to her facial wrinkles. “She’s more than likely had something injected into her face.”
The actress continued: “I’m not shaming anybody for doing it. In fact, I’m very curious about doing it myself. And I’m not trying to out anybody, but in the same breath, I think we’ve gotten so used to seeing people who have had fillers and Botox talking about skincare recommendations and makeup hacks to make you look youthful and perfect and plastic. We’ve actually started to believe that that’s what you can look like without injecting anything into your face.”
Grimes, who shares daughter Bowie, 4, and son Kingsley, 2, with husband Josh Beech, encouraged fellow celebrities to be more transparent about the work they had done.
“I’m 100% for a bit of Botox or filler or whatever it is you choose to do to feel confident in your skin. How you feel about yourself is so important and I am a cheerleader for doing whatever makes you feel your best! Lord knows, I’ve been debating a boob job big time since breastfeeding two children. 😝,” she captioned the social media post. “That said, I think transparency when it comes to beauty standards is more important right now than ever before. I have so much respect and admiration for the badass, beautiful women I follow that open up about these topics, whether you choose to age naturally or with a little help from your friends 💉.”
Grimes also expressed her gratitude for people who have been candid about their history with plastic surgery.
“In a world that tells you you look like s—t if you don’t chemically/surgically alter your face/body and shames you for being ‘fake’ while glorifying your appearance when you do … it’s tough out there, man,” she continued. “THANK YOU to the women who bring transparency to this topic, as terrifying as it is because of the harsh judgment that comes with it any which way! Let’s all try and be a little more up front and a hell of a lot kinder please!!!”
In the lengthy post, the 90210 alum also reflected on the negative comments she has received, adding, “’She aged terribly’ is something I’ve heard about myself anytime I post a nostalgic clip from my past life as a TEEN actor. Thing is … I’m just … aging. I’m nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!”
Grimes concluded: “One of the internet’s best kept secrets is skewing our perception of reality in a big way. While I think we’re all aware of this by now, I personally know how easy it is to lose grip on reality and judge yourself harshly when you’re inundated with images of seemingly effortless ‘perfection’ every day.”