Shenae Grimes has a message for people who are criticizing her appearance.

“People of the Internet, I’m going to let you in on a little secret. If you see a woman above the age of 30 and she doesn’t look a little bit like this,” Grimes, 33, shared in an Instagram video on Thursday, August 31, while pointing to her facial wrinkles. “She’s more than likely had something injected into her face.”

The actress continued: “I’m not shaming anybody for doing it. In fact, I’m very curious about doing it myself. And I’m not trying to out anybody, but in the same breath, I think we’ve gotten so used to seeing people who have had fillers and Botox talking about skincare recommendations and makeup hacks to make you look youthful and perfect and plastic. We’ve actually started to believe that that’s what you can look like without injecting anything into your face.”

Grimes, who shares daughter Bowie, 4, and son Kingsley, 2, with husband Josh Beech, encouraged fellow celebrities to be more transparent about the work they had done.

Related: Celebs Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who have had plastic surgery hide that fact at all costs. But as stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Ariel Winter to Kelly Rowland and Courteney Cox have shown, that assumption isn’t always right. Some Hollywood actors and reality TV stars — hello, Real Housewives! — who have gone under the […]

“I’m 100% for a bit of Botox or filler or whatever it is you choose to do to feel confident in your skin. How you feel about yourself is so important and I am a cheerleader for doing whatever makes you feel your best! Lord knows, I’ve been debating a boob job big time since breastfeeding two children. 😝,” she captioned the social media post. “That said, I think transparency when it comes to beauty standards is more important right now than ever before. I have so much respect and admiration for the badass, beautiful women I follow that open up about these topics, whether you choose to age naturally or with a little help from your friends 💉.”

Grimes also expressed her gratitude for people who have been candid about their history with plastic surgery.

Related: Stars Who Regret Their Plastic Surgery Several celebs, including Jessica Simpson and Farrah Abraham, have said they regret getting plastic surgery — here are the procedures stars have said they regret

“In a world that tells you you look like s—t if you don’t chemically/surgically alter your face/body and shames you for being ‘fake’ while glorifying your appearance when you do … it’s tough out there, man,” she continued. “THANK YOU to the women who bring transparency to this topic, as terrifying as it is because of the harsh judgment that comes with it any which way! Let’s all try and be a little more up front and a hell of a lot kinder please!!!”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In the lengthy post, the 90210 alum also reflected on the negative comments she has received, adding, “’She aged terribly’ is something I’ve heard about myself anytime I post a nostalgic clip from my past life as a TEEN actor. Thing is … I’m just … aging. I’m nearly 34 years old with 2 kids, what the hell do you expect?!”

Related: The CW's '90210': What the Cast Is Doing Now Revisiting the reboot. The teen drama 90210, a CW spinoff of the original ’90s series Beverly Hills, 90210, followed the lives of wealthy high school students in the affluent California zip code. Although a September 2009 Entertainment Weekly review said the “new, trashier take [on the OG show] is working,” others felt that the soapy […]

Grimes concluded: “One of the internet’s best kept secrets is skewing our perception of reality in a big way. While I think we’re all aware of this by now, I personally know how easy it is to lose grip on reality and judge yourself harshly when you’re inundated with images of seemingly effortless ‘perfection’ every day.”