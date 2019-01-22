Feeling herself! Sherri Shepherd is showing off the effects of all her hard work and dedication after dropping 25 pounds on the keto diet.

The former View cohost, 51, stripped down to a bathing suit for a swimwear campaign with Ashley Graham for Swimsuits for All.

The Precious actress also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot to Instagram on Monday, January 21, which showed her dancing on the beach and playing a tambourine in a sleek black swimsuit with a cutout under the chest.

“Here’s some behind the scenes #video from my @swimsuitsforall#photoshoot,” she wrote. “This was a particularly scary move for me bc I artfully disguise everything on my body I don’t want seen. But I said yes to being in a swimsuit bc I wanted to encourage you to run towards the very things you #fear bc there are amazing #blessings on the other side … thank you to the #swimsuitsforall team for being so patient and kind.”

She also thanked her costars Graham, 31, Emme and Tara Lynn for making her feel at ease. “@ashleygraham@supermodelemme @taralynn you three are the best and thankyou for loving your God-given curves. You made me feel so comfortable. I laughed all day.”

Shepherd gushed about the Revlon spokeswoman in separate video and picture gallery from the shoot on Monday. “Run slowly, look down & smile . Truly truly Love you Ashley… and loved sharing my #brusselsprouts with you.”

“It’s her first time in a bikini … or swimsuit,” the Miss Universe 2018 host told fans in a clip of the two women standing side by side.

“In a swimming suit,” the Emmy nominee confirmed, adding, “No, I couldn’t do bikini, mama, mmm mmm.”

“She could, she could,” Graham insisted. “But she’s doing so good, she’s like a supermodel out here.”

Shepherd then asked her shooting partner for some on-set advice. “You’re so sexy,” she said. “How do you do that?” The Sports Illustrated cover model instructed her to try a little salsa.

“You wear sexuality like a fur coat around your shoulders,” the Beauty Shop star joked. “I wear my sexuality like I got it on a Target rack clearance sale.”

All kidding aside, Shepherd, who suffers from type 2 diabetes, revealed to fans on Instagram in December that she feels better than ever. “Over 260 days #sugarfree … can’t begin to describe how #amazing I feel,” she captioned a mirror selfie that showed her looking svelte in a pair of ripped jeans, a tank top and some thigh-high boots.

The comedian shared with Us Weekly in December that the death of her mother, LaVerne Shepherd, at the age of 41 inspired her to make some changes in her own diet.

“I kept picturing myself going, I wish I would have changed. I wish I would have did something different. And it was like God was saying, ‘You can do something different right now.’ Right there, I just completely dropped sugar from my life, because it was stopping me from doing so many things.”

Shepherd, who admitted that making the switch to a low-carb diet was difficult at first, also shared her best tips for keeping herself in check. “Before reaching for a bag of chips or candy, I do a lot of self-talk of, ‘Sherri, how are you going to feel? Do you want the emotion of already feeling bad with whatever you’re going through?’” she told Us. “It’s hard if you go to a restaurant. I look for things that are less than one gram of sugar. I don’t use the salad dressing from the restaurant. I use olive oil. I get a lot of steamed vegetables and protein.”

