Someone’s got his beach body ready! Chad Michael Murray showed off his awe-inspiring abs in a video shared by his wife, Sarah Roemer.

In the clip, the shirtless One Tree Hill alum, 41 — wearing nothing but a pair of dangerously low-slung sweatpants — slowly closes a set of doors as he stares at the camera while mouthing, “Love you.” Just before the doors fully close, Murray blows a kiss.

Roemer, 38, soundtracked the clip to the Beatles song “Help!” — specifically the part where they sing, “I need somebody, not just anybody.”

The viral video immediately sent fans into a tailspin, inspiring tons of comments about the Freaky Friday star’s impressive torso. “Respectfully…….. DAMN 🔥,” wrote one Instagram user, while another added, “How many times did I watch this? Yes.” Yet another viewer wanted to know how Roemer even managed to film the clip, asking, “How are you still holding the phone?” Actor Johnathon Schaech, meanwhile, simply quipped, “Shredded.”

The House of Wax star and the Disturbia actress secretly tied the knot in 2015 after meeting the year prior on the set of the Crackle TV series Chosen. In May of that year, they welcomed a son, now 8. The duo also share a daughter, now 6, who arrived in March 2017.

Shortly after revealing his secret wedding to Roemer, Murray said that he’d always hoped to become a husband and father. “I’m a romantic,” he told E! News in January 2015. “I’m a family guy. I want that core.”

The Fortress actor and his wife have never publicly disclosed their children’s names, but they occasionally share glimpses of their family life via social media. “The snuggles are real. No better duty than #daddyduty,” Murray captioned a March 2021 Instagram photo that showed his daughter sitting on his lap with her arms around his neck.

Chad Michael Murray.That same year, the Scream Queens alum gushed about Roemer in an Instagram post for Mother’s Day. “Being this blessed is a dream. Happy Mother’s Day to the kindest, gentlest and most nurturing human being I know,” he wrote in May 2021. “We’ve traveled the world with this little pack and I wouldn’t change a thing. We love you soooooo much. You’re our rock, our glue and our heart. You’re so freaking cool. We love you, mama.”

Before meeting Roemer, the New York native was married to his One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush from 2005 to 2006. After their split, he was engaged to Miss North Carolina Teen USA runner-up Kenzie Dalton from 2006 to 2013.