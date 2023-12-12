Sia is getting candid about her decision to undergo liposuction.

“Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today,” Sia, 47, explained via X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, December 9.

She continued: “Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise.”

The “Cheap Thrills” singer, who has famously hidden her face behind a signature wig for most of her career, added that she wanted to be “truthful” about all of her procedures so she doesn’t “contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough.”

Related: Sharing Their Stories! Stars Who Regret Their Plastic Surgery Several celebs, including Jessica Simpson and Farrah Abraham, have said they regret getting plastic surgery — here are the procedures stars have said they regret

“I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues,” Sia concluded. “Pray for me please! I love you, keep going!”

This is not the first time that Sia has revealed she got liposuction — or opened up about plastic surgery. In 2021, the singer admitted in an interview with physician and author Gabor Maté that she got liposuction on her stomach but it “went wrong,” noting it looked “like something threw a hammer into my guts.”

Elsewhere in the 2021 interview, Sia also confessed she got botox in her face and wondered whether her smile would ever look “real” again. “It’s so brutal, and I did that to myself because I was insecure,” Sia said at the time.

In October, Sia, who recently admitted she was “severely depressed” for three years after her divorce from ex husband Erik Anders Lang, also discussed getting a facelift when she presented the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award to Dr. Ben Talei.

Related: Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

“I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s–t,” Sia said at the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles. “I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

She continued: “I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei, facelift’ for, like, anything you could ever want. I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”