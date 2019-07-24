



Stassi Schroeder likes to keep it balanced, especially when it comes to her diet and her workout regimen. And while the Vanderpump Rules star admits her routine may not give her a supermodel body, she’s more than OK with that.

“I talk about this a lot, I’m like, ‘If I didn’t drink and I didn’t eat Taco Bell, I would look like Bella Hadid, I think,’” Schroeder tells Us.

The reality star — who has a partnership with T-Mobile and Taco Bell for their T-MoBell pop-ups in NYC, L.A. and Chicago July 23 to July 25 — treats exercise as an enhancement to her life rather than a priority.

“I’ve never taken getting in shape so seriously — that’s why I’m not a supermodel. I think I work out enough to keep myself healthy-ish,” says the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host, who has been dating Beau Clark since February 2018. “You know, I like taking classes with my friends because I like to complain with Beau or with my friends while I’m there.”

“I preferably like classes in the dark so that the trainer can’t look me in the eye and tell me that I’m not doing a good job, so that’s kind of the extent of my working out,” she continues.

The 31-year-old — who’s told Us she’s ready to have a baby with Clark — also practices moderation when it comes to her diet. “When I’m not eating fancy dinners or eating Taco Bell or something like that, I do try and eat as healthy as possible,” she notes, “but nothing extreme.”

When it comes to emotional practices, such as meditation, to still her mind, the author of Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook says, “I like to try everything once, you know. I’ll be like, ‘OK, this is something new,’ and I’ll do my best to get into it. But really in terms of wellness, what really keeps me sane and centered is going home and binge watching a television show.”

As long as that show isn’t Vanderpump Rules, that is! “90 Day Fiancé,” says Schroeder. “That is my favorite. They have so many spinoffs and different ones and there’s always something you can watch 90 Day Fiancé-wise.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

