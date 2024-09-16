Tammy Slaton’s doctor is all for her inspiring others to join her on the path to health and wellness.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 38, posted a video via Instagram on Saturday, September 14, to share a message with her followers about losing weight.

“Your Journey is Unique, But You Don’t Have to Do It Alone🌟,” she captioned the clip. “My journey isn’t everyone’s journey, but I know many of you have been inspired by the growth you’ve seen in me over the years. 💖”

Slaton added that one of the “biggest game-changers” for her was getting the bariatric surgery. Her doctor, Eric Smith, has been by her side throughout the process which has been documented on the TLC series.

Smith and Slaton linked up at the Kentucky Bariatric Institute, where he is a board-certified general, bariatric and robotic surgeon. Smith is also a partner and bariatric medical director at Pop Recovery Systems, which is also a medical group that specializes in bariatric and plastic surgery. Slaton gave her doctor’s latest venture a shout-out, as his team has helped her through her health journey.

“They’ve met me right where I am and helped guide me through the next chapter of my transformation. 🙌,” she gushed.

Smith took to the comments section to praise Slaton and how far she’s come over the years.

“You have always had an impact on those who have enjoyed following your journey @queentammy86,” Smith wrote. “Watching you now take this step to help others change their life and their health like you did is inspiring. So proud of you!!”

Since connecting with Smith, Slaton has lost 500 pounds and she shared how proud she was of herself in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last year.

“The progress of getting approved for surgery wasn’t easy. I worked my butt off,” she told Us in February 2023. “I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”

In addition to documenting her transformation on TV, she also provided fans with updates via social media.

“I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, and I do not [take the photos] because I think I look good — well, I do, a little bit — but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like,” Slaton said in a teaser video for season 6 of 1000-Lb. Sisters earlier this month. “And I reflect, ‘Dude, I was huge.’ I lost 500 pounds, like, I would not be able to sit in this chair.”

Slaton has lost a significant amount of weight so far, and she’s now looking into skin removal surgery to shed excess skin.