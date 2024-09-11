Tammy Slaton has investigated undergoing “head-to-toe” skin removal surgery.

In a teaser video for season 6 of 1000-Lb. Sisters, posted via Entertainment Tonight’s YouTube page on Tuesday, September 10, Tammy, 38, is seen visiting a doctor to discuss the removal of her excess skin.

While Tammy’s sister, Amy Slaton-Halterman, 36, is “comfortable” with her body after shedding almost 200 pounds since undergoing bariatric surgery in 2019, Tammy doesn’t feel the same about the 500 pounds she has lost.

“Amy’s got thinner and she’s comfortable with her own body. But I don’t feel that way because of my excess skin,” Tammy is seen telling the cameras in the clip.

The reality star, who began filming 1000-Lb. Sisters in 2020, was also filmed visiting a surgeon who is seen telling her, “You’ve got head-to-toe loose skin that’s going to take several operations and several healing phases.”

Tammy is visibly concerned after hearing the doctor’s verdict, telling the cameras she’s “afraid that I won’t get approved for skin removal.”

While Tammy’s road to contentment doesn’t appear to be easy, the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, premiering on TLC on October 8, will also see the sisters engaged in plenty of fun and adventure.

The clip revealed that Tammy and Amy traveled to London, with Tammy filmed riding a mobility scooter down a cobbled street.

Tammy’s remarkable weight loss is often self-documented via social media. The star addressed her frequent updates recently, sharing an Instagram video of herself on August 27. “I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, and I do not [take the photos] because I think I look good — well, I do, a little bit — but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like,” Slaton said in the clip. “And I reflect, ‘Dude, I was huge.’ I lost 500 pounds, like, I would not be able to sit in this chair.”

Reflecting further on her weight loss journey, she also recalled being “so focused on losing weight, I lost myself.”

Tammy added: “I lost who I was, and I turned to alcohol instead of food. At the same time, I was still eating. I was doing both — damage in two different ways. It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back. Then, what was this all for? Wasted time. Wasted money. Wasted effort. Waste.”

The TLC series has documented how Tammy and Amy’s respective physical transformations have impacted their health and personal lives.

In August, Tammy revealed via TikTok that had hit the 500-pound weight loss mark. “The progress of getting approved for surgery wasn’t easy. I worked my butt off,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. “I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”