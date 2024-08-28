Tammy Slaton shared an encouraging explanation as to why she frequently shares snaps of her weight loss via social media for fans to see.

“I take a lot of pictures, a lot of selfies, and I do not [take the photos] because I think I look good — well, I do, a little bit — but mostly because I want to remember how big I was, what I looked like,” Slaton, 38, stated in a Tuesday, August 27, Instagram video. “And I reflect, ‘Dude, I was huge.’ I lost 500 pounds, like, I would not be able to sit in this chair.”

Reflecting on her progress so far, Slaton recalled being “so focused on losing weight, I lost myself.” She added: “I lost who I was, and I turned to alcohol instead of food. At the same time, I was still eating. I was doing both — damage in two different ways. It would be so easy to fall back into bad habits and gain all the weight back. Then, what was this all for? Wasted time. Wasted money. Wasted effort. Waste.”

Slaton clarified that her weight loss is not only because of diet, but because of a “lifestyle change.” She concluded her message by stating, “I had a lot of demons, inner demons, that I had to fight. And I’m still fighting. You’re not alone. You can do anything once you put your mind to it. Never give up.”

Related: '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy's Body Transformation Over the Years Viewers have watched 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton deal with major health problems over the years, and now they’re cheering her on in her weight loss journey. Tammy suffered numerous health crises throughout the years as her weight and partying lifestyle grew out of control. In November 2021, the reality star was put on life […]

Fans have followed Slaton’s weight loss progress since the premiere of TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters in 2020. The reality series has documented how Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman’s respective weight loss journeys have impacted their health and personal lives.

Tammy accompanied her Tuesday Instagram video with another motivational message, serving as a welcome to her profile. “My life has been a rollercoaster, and I’m proud to share that I’ve lost over 500 pounds,” she wrote. “Some of you might know me from 1000lb Sisters, but here on my page, it’s all about love, positivity, and celebrating every step of the journey 💪✨.”

Looking to use her page for good, she continued: “This space is for YOU — whether you’re here to find inspiration, share your story, or just soak up some good vibes. We’re all in this together, and I believe in lifting each other up, one day at a time. So, join me as we embrace the highs, the lows, and everything in between. Let’s keep moving forward with love and positivity! ❤️ Welcome to the family❤️.”

Earlier this month, Tammy confirmed via TikTok that she has lost 500 pounds so far. In addition to making lifestyle changes, Slaton underwent gastric bypass surgery in 2022. “The progress of getting approved for surgery wasn’t easy. I worked my butt off,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. “I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”

Related: 1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy and Tammy's Ups and Downs: Relationship Woes and More While Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton have showcased their weight loss journey on 1000-Lb. Sisters, the siblings have had their fair share of ups and downs on and off camera. Amy, for her part, opened up about her run-in with the law when she was in her early 20s. During a February 2017 YouTube video, […]

At the time, she also told Us that her surgery didn’t have an impact on her relationship with her husband, Caleb Willingham. “We support each other wholeheartedly,” she said. “On our weight loss journeys, when he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation. It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way. We are true partners.”

Months later, tragedy struck as Willingham died at age 40 in July 2023. “I’m in the stages of grief. Yeah, we were having problems but I loved that man and I still do,” she said in a since-deleted TikTok video, adding, “He’s not in any pain anymore. I know he’s in a better place.”