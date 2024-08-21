1,000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is sharing inspiring words of wisdom.

The reality television personality, who recently revealed that she’s shed 500 pounds since 2022, took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 20, to encourage her followers to love themselves as they are.

Slaton, 38, filmed herself lip-syncing to an affirmation by TikTok influencer Havva Ramadan and captioned the video, “Always remember you are beautiful. You are strong. You are brave, you are loved and you are enough.”

In the clip, Slaton can be seen lip-syncing to a powerful message from Ramadan. “There are people in this world whose faces light up when they see you,” Ramadan says. “And that’s not because of what you can do, or what you can provide, or how they can benefit from you. It’s just because of who you are.”

On Sunday, August 18, Slaton gave an update on her weight-loss journey via TikTok when she reshared a friend’s video highlighting how much they and other “weight loss warriors” had lost. Collectively, Slaton and the women in the video shared that they have lost a total of 2,078 pounds.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies and I’m happy to call y’all my friends,” Slaton wrote over the TikTok video. “I’m so proud of each and everyone of y’all not only are you beautiful on the inside but [you’re] gorgeous on the outside never forget.”

Slaton and her sister Amy Slaton-Halterman’s respective weight-loss journeys have been documented on TLC’s 1,000-Lb. Sisters since 2020. The show’s fifth season concluded in February.

Slaton underwent gastric bypass surgery in September 2022 and has since been keeping fans updated on her progress via social media. Before achieving her latest milestone, Slaton shared in April that she had lost 400 pounds.

“The process of getting approved for surgery wasn’t easy. I worked my butt off,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2023. “I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”

Slaton had to meet her goal weight of 534.7 pounds to get approved for the weight-loss surgery. She told Us that her recovery “wasn’t too hard,” but she did learn “how much food” she can safely eat. The TLC star has also incorporated exercise into her daily routine.