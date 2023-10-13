Tamra Judge thanked her fans for checking in — and shared a new update — after she was hospitalized for intestinal obstruction.

“About four weeks ago, I got extremely sick in Scotland. I powered through,” Judge, 56, explained in a video posted via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 11. “It was difficult, but I came home and continued to have some very serious stomach cramping.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star went on to share that she underwent several tests at the hospital but didn’t require surgery.

“Basically, I’ve had many abdominal surgeries for my intestinal problems I’ve had throughout the years and there’s scar tissue, so luckily they were able to put a tube down my nose and suck everything out for 24 hours and they didn’t have to do surgery,” Judge revealed. “Hopefully it doesn’t happen again. Hopefully I get to go home today, thank you guys!”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

The Bravo personality previously took to her Instagram Story on Monday, October 9, to share that she was experiencing “intestinal obstruction,” a blockage that keeps food or liquid from passing through the small or large intestine, per the Mayo Clinic.

“Praying I won’t need surgery,” Judge wrote over a photo of herself in a hospital gown with a tube protruding from her nose.

While Judge received a ton of supportive comments from social media users, some people claimed Ozempic was the reason for her health scare. The reality star, however, quickly clapped back at the critics.

“These comments that I’m on Ozempic are disgusting,” she wrote via X. “I’ve suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years. Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button? That was due to emergency life-saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled. My grandmother died of intestinal problems. I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally, wouldn’t use it for weight loss!”

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. The news came after Tamra was […]

Judge has been candid about her health in the past, even revealing in August 2017 that she was diagnosed with skin cancer.

“I was actually filming in 2017,” Judge exclusively told Us Weekly in an October 2020 interview. “We had some time, so I decided to get a massage in my room. So the masseuse told me, ‘Oh, you have this little tiny black dot.’ And it was literally on my butt, like, the side of my butt.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

After getting a biopsy, the mark was identified as melanoma — and Judge felt grateful that she took the initiative to get it checked out.

“I probably would have never, ever even knew it was there because I am not turning around and looking back there,” she recalled. “It didn’t hurt. There was nothing, it wasn’t raised. There was no reason for me to think there was something wrong. … But it was just going through the process and then just thinking, ‘OK, my body is failing me. I actually have melanoma.’”