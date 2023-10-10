Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge is currently dealing with a serious health scare.

On Monday, October 9, Judge, 56, shared a selfie from her hospital bed via her Instagram Story, revealing she had an “intestinal obstruction.”

“Praying I won’t need surgery,” the Bravo star wrote over the photo of herself, which depicted her in a hospital gown with a tube protruding from her nose. She added that her hospitalization meant that she wouldn’t be on her and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast on Tuesday, October 10. “I’m so sad @TeddiMellencamp I miss you so much,” Judge shared.

While Tamra’s husband, Eddie Judge, was there for moral support — and to give his wife foot massages, as she shared in another post on her Instagram Story — Tamra still found herself having to square off against critics who blamed Ozempic for her intestinal issues.

Tamra, who has had to undergo life-saving surgery for intestinal problems before, wasted no time in hitting back at the haters — even from her hospital bed.

“These comments are disgusting!” the Traitors star wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, sharing a screenshot of a message that read, “This is Ozempic, right?”

“I have suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years,” Tamra retorted. “Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button. That was due to emergency life saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled.”

Tamra — who noted her grandmother “died of intestinal problems” — further clapped back at the Ozempic allegations, revealing she has never even “been on” the semaglutide injections. (While the drug is meant to help with diabetes, many people, including numerous Housewives, have been using it for weight loss.)

“I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally wouldn’t use it for weight loss!” Tamra declared in the post.

Tamra has long been open about her health scares over the years, revealing in 2017 that she had been diagnosed with stage I melanoma.

“I probably would have never, ever even knew it was there because I am not turning around and looking back there,” she later recalled to Us Weekly, recalling how her masseuse was the one to alert her to a small “black dot” on her behind. “It didn’t hurt. There was nothing, it wasn’t raised. There was no reason for me to think there was something wrong.”

After treating the melanoma — as well as getting another biopsy done on the skin on her breasts the following year — Tamra gushed to Us about how Eddie, 50, had been a pillar of support for her through her battle with skin cancer.

“He’s always so positive,” she said. “I’m always thinking the worst and he’s always thinking the best until the worst happens. He’s like, ‘Don’t worry about it. Just, you know, do what the doctor tells you to do when it’s a stage I.’”