Tiffani Thiessen is entering a new decade in her birthday suit.

Thiessen took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 23, to commemorate her 50th birthday with a photo of herself wrapped in nothing but a bedsheet. The actress posed with her long hair covering one of her eyes and one arm holding the sheet over her chest.

“Over the hill. #thisis50,” Thiessen captioned the steamy snap.

Friends and fans alike flooded the comments section with celebratory messages and reactions to the birthday photo shoot.

“Welcome to the 5th level kid!” Thiessen’s former Saved By the Bell costar Mario Lopez wrote.

Jenna Fischer chimed in, “Well done. Starting the 50s exactly right. Happy Birthday!!!”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, for her part, reflected on her initial impression of Thiessen. “Happy Birthday! I remember knowing you as a teenager and hoping to be as gorgeous as you one day! And I still feel the same! You make 50 look great! ❤️,” she wrote.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, meanwhile, simply stated, “Looks pretty 🔥🔥🔥 to me.”

Thiessen’s husband, Brady Smith, clearly approved of the picture as well. “Holy guacamole babahhhhhhhh!!!! Hubba Hubba,” he wrote.

Thiessen, who shares daughter Harper, 13, and son Holt, 8, with Smith, 52, previously shared her secret to not stressing about aging.

“When I was turning 40, I felt like I had more personal pressure on myself to look the best I could,” the actress said during an August 2023 appearance on the “Good Instincts” podcast. “At [almost] 50, I feel very confident in knowing that I’m doing the best I can. … I feel so much more at ease now than I did 10 years ago.”

Thiessen attributed the shift to “me not giving a s—t” or “just me growing up.” She acknowledged that “people will say things” and “expect [her] to look a certain way,” but she’s given up trying to meet other people’s standards.

“I mean, it’s just not realistic,” she said. “I can only age the way I’m going to age, right?”

As her 50th birthday drew nearer, Thiessen said she felt “great” about the looming milestone during an October 2023 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I think I’ve earned them,” she said on the topic of wrinkles. “They’re from all the tears and laughter — both! And I’m happy about that.”

Although she’s embracing getting older, Thiessen hasn’t forgotten where she started. During a September 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that her daughter has seen every episode of Saved by the Bell, which she starred on as a teenager.

“She’s like, ‘TV back then was kinda boring,’” Thiessen said of Harper’s overall opinion of the series.