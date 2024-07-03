Tori Spelling showed off her summer bikini bod while soaking up the sun at the beach.

Spelling, 51, was spotted on the beaches of Malibu, California, wearing a neon green bikini from La’Mariette on Tuesday, June 2. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum paired the look with gold jewelry, a body chain and a pair of sunglasses as she frolicked in the waves. Afterward, Spelling was seen tanning with pal Laura Rugetti.

Spelling admitted in April that she tried Ozempic to lose weight but it “didn’t work.” Instead, she switched to Mounjaro, another diabetes medication that’s used for weight loss.

“So, I went on Monjaro, which I’m just going to say did do the trick, and I did lose weight, and I did go off of it because I didn’t want to lose too much weight,” Spelling explained on her “Misspelling” podcast at the time.

Related: See the Sexiest Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2024 From itty-bitty bottoms to designer tops, stars can’t stop showing off their curves in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off 2024 with sizzling snaps from their tropical getaway together, proving that even in January they can pull off a two-piece. Jenner, for her part, got cheeky in a ruffled set featuring a triangle […]

Spelling revealed that she stopped taking the drug in January and noted that she’s “happy” with her current figure. “I did go off of it because I had hit my ideal weight, and then I felt like I didn’t want to get any thinner,” she added.

Spelling noted that the experience was “foolproof” overall. “So, you get a box and you get four injections. You do one a week, and that’s a month’s supply and you administer it to yourself. It’s like an EpiPen,” she explained, joking “even I can do it.”

Spelling has been known to get candid about her body. During the April episode, Spelling dished on her “lady parts.”

“I had five C-sections, you guys,” Spelling said at the time. “So, I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OB-GYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old, cause it’s intact. And I didn’t do five C-sections on purpose.”

Spelling shares her kids — Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 — with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott.

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott, 57, in March, but shared in the court filing that they split in June 2023. (McDermott posted and deleted a separation announcement via Instagram at the time.)

McDermott subsequently filed his own docs, giving a separate breakup date than Spelling. While Spelling noted that the twosome split on June 17, 2023, McDermott gave their official separation date as July 7, 2023, per docs obtained by Us Weekly.

He also requested joint physical and legal custody of their children, while Spelling filed for sole custody.