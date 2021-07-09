Not holding back! Valerie Bertinelli shut down online trolls in an emotional post about not commenting on other people’s weight.

“Someone … decided to point out that I needed to lose weight. Because see, I don’t have a scale or I don’t have clothes that I’m trying to put on every day and I don’t have mirrors so I don’t see what’s become of me,” Bertinelli, 61, sarcastically said in an Instagram video on Thursday, July 8. “So I needed that help to let me know that I need to lose weight.”

The TV personality explained that people “are not being helpful” when they share their opinions on other’s bodies.

“Because when you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is, ‘That person is obviously going through some things,’” she added.

Bertinelli, who lost her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen in October 2020, noted that if she “could lose the weight and keep it off” then she would have by now.

“But since I haven’t been successful with that my whole entire life — at 61 I’m still dealing with [it]. You think I’m not tired of it, lady?” the One Day at a Time actress asked. “Where is the compassion? Not f–king helpful.”

The Daytime Emmy award winner previously opened up about how the loss of her parents affected her weight.

“I’ve used food as a way not to feel the sadness or the stress. But by eating something away, all it does is make me feel worse about myself. One of my personal mottos is ‘choose happy.’ But sometimes that choice is really challenging,” she wrote in an essay for Today in January 2020.

Bertinelli also discussed putting a wellness goal in place that would allow her to feel better about her body.

“To me, I think that joy is tied to making healthy choices with my life in everything I do. Healthy in the people I surround myself with, the food I eat and, perhaps most importantly, the way I talk to myself,” the Delaware native shared.

The Food Network star added that she expected to hit obstacles on her weight loss journey, which was all part of getting to her goal.

“Oh, and by the way, something will go wrong. Things can go wrong and then you can put them right. Some are a little bit more challenging to put right – but it’s always about moving forward,” she concluded at the time.