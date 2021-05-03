Will Smith Wants You to Know He’s in the ‘Worst Shape’ of His Life

Baring it all. Will Smith revealed on social media that he thinks he isn’t in the best shape right now.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” Smith, 52, captioned the photo via Instagram on Sunday, May 2. The actor was sporting an unzipped hoodie and tight black shorts in the post.

The Grammy winner received instant support on his shirtless post.

“You look good!” Amy Schumer wrote in response to Smith.

His The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Nia Long showed the actor some love, writing, “You still got it baby!!!” British singer Sonna Rele, meanwhile, wrote: “You’re Will Smith!! You can be in whatever shape you want.”

Jersey Show star Jenni Farley revealed that she felt the same way and shared some advice in the comments section. “Live your best life,” she wrote.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, for her part, wrote: “I see no ‘worst’ here.”

The Philadelphia native has often talked about getting in shape for his movie roles. In January 2020, he spoke about his career-defining shirtless scene in 1995’s Bad Boys.

“For this scene, I wanted to have my shirt on, and Michael [Bay] was like, ‘Dude, I’m going to make you a freaking movie star, take your shirt off,'” Smith explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time. “And I was like, ‘Michael, come on man,’ and he was like, ‘Dude, you don’t know, I know!'”

Bay, 56, and Smith did end up finding a compromise, with The Pursuit of Happyness star opening his shirt in the scene but not completely taking it off.

“To this day, every time I see Michael he’s like, ‘Dude, I should be in for half. I made your career,'” Smith added.

Years later, Smith had to get in tip top shape for his role in Suicide Squad too. “I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be a big movie for me,” Smith told Men’s Journal in 2016.

The Cobra Kai alum ended up with a torn leg muscle early into training for the film. “It was really scary to be in that position,” he said at the time. “When you’re 47 years old, no injury is a mild injury anymore. I was stepping back to throw a blow, and my calf popped. Everyone heard it. The doctor there told me that I was going to be down for six weeks, but I couldn’t allow that.”