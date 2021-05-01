Zac Efron’s appearance has thrown fans into a tizzy, but someone close to him is denying plastic surgery rumors.

Kyle Sandilands, an Australian radio host and friend of the High School Musical star, slammed rumors that Efron, 33, went under the knife via his radio show on Friday, April 30.

“It’s like getting a Picasso and having a kid finger paint all over it. Why bother?” Sandilands said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

The Aussie, 49, claimed he’d be aware if Efron had any work done. “I would know if he’d had any plastic surgery,” he said.

Efron recently was seen with a much fuller face when he appeared on Facebook Watch’s Earth Day! The Musical on April 22. His cheekbones and chin seemed more prominent, and his biceps seemed bigger than usual as well. Fans speculated that there could have been several reasons for his seemingly altered appearance — from implants to fillers to dental surgery to allergic reactions to camera angles.

Sandilands, however, added that “of course” the plastic surgery rumors are false.

The former Australian Idol judge also confirmed that the Greatest Showman star has ended his relationship with former waitress Vanessa Valladares after nearly a year. Us Weekly confirmed the news last month.

“Zac is about to start a busy year of filming and wanted to make a clean break now,” a source told Us exclusively in April.

The insider said that Efron was “secretly relieved” that Valladares wouldn’t be able to come with him to Canada, where he’ll film Firestarter alongside Anne Hathaway. Pandemic travel restrictions would keep her in Australia, and Efron didn’t want to pay for their Byron Bay rental if he couldn’t live there.

The actor felt his now ex-girlfriend “would be a distraction to him during the filming of the intense drama,” according to the source, and he was “getting in too deep.”

The insider added, “He felt it was best to end this now.”

Valladares met Efron while she was working at The Byron Bay General Store & Cafe in June, and they quickly developed a relationship, with Valladares quitting her job and moving in with the actor.

His love life wasn’t the only thing keeping him down under. Efron will likely return to Australia because he adores it.

“I’ve fallen in love with Australia and the fans out here, the people, the culture, the beach,” Efron told reporters at the Australian premiere for Baywatch in 2017. “I’ve come out for most of my premieres, every chance I had the opportunity to. [I’ve] made great friends over the years here. I kind of sneak over here on my own time as well.”