Too swole? Zach Woods and Kumail Nanjiani’s friendship has changed recently — all thanks to Nanjiani’s new body.

The former Silicon Valley costars, who worked together from 2014 to 2019, have a close relationship. After Nanjiani, 41, got extremely fit for a new role, Woods, 35, admitted to Jimmy Kimmel that their hugs have been affected.

“It’s weird because I’m sort of a huggy guy,” The Office alum told Kimmel, 52, on the Tuesday, January 14, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I hugged those guys all the time.”

Since becoming toned and gaining lots of muscle, the way the two actors embrace is definitely more rough.

“Hugging Kumail — it’s so weird to feel somebody’s body one way and then hug them,” Woods explained. “It’s like if you had a teddy bear and you’re used to just hugging the teddy bear and then one day the teddy bear was replaced with tightly packed pack of frozen hotdogs. It’s like, what’s that?”

He added: “[Kumail’s] wife said something about, ‘He has corners now.’”

The New Jersey native isn’t a major fan of the gym, but he revealed that, “I try to do inner work. Work on myself.” He also noted that he goes to therapy which is “[his] gym.”

After getting into peak physical shape, the Bless the Harts actor shared a series of photos via Instagram in December 2019 to show off all of his hard work.

“I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are,” Nanjiani wrote via Instagram at the time. “You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

He became chiseled after finding out in 2018 that he was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals, which is set to be released in 2020.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” the Pakistan-born actor explained on social media. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.”