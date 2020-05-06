Achieving Her Goals

The “Rumor Has It” singer turned heads during a tropical vacation with Harry Styles and James Corden in January 2020. While registered dietitian and physician assistant Heather Struhl told Us that Adele had probably lost close to 70 pounds, a fan who bumped into her during her island getaway gave a much bigger estimate. “When she introduced herself and began asking us about ourselves and our vacation in Anguilla, I apologized for not recognizing her right away and she said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ve lost around 100 pounds,'” Meredith Noonan told Us at the time. “She seemed very happy and relaxed, totally enjoying her vacation!”