On June 29, 2019 — five months after welcoming her second son — the “Cry Pretty” singer showed off her legendary leg muscles on stage in Glastonbury, England. The country star told Us in 2016 that she loves to focus on her lower half. “I like squats, lunges,” she said. “If I go for a jog and I meet up with a good hill, I will lunge up the hill and that will burn them out.” She’s also worked with Nashville-based pro Erin Oprea Underwood for more than a decade. As the trainer has told Us, “Carrie does weight training of all different variations — and lunges and squats … We have days that have a lot of body weight training. Sometimes we’ll go heavier, then we’ll go down lighter. It’s back and forth.”