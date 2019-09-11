Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star often shows her fit body in videos she posts of herself dancing on Instagram. But walking the carpet at the Savage x Fenty show in Brooklyn, New York, on September 10, 2019, the 56-year-old actress gave fans a better look at her incredibly toned legs. Wearing a short white blazer dress, the star put her muscular stems on display. In May 2018, she credited her fit body to regular workouts and decades of yoga. “I do yoga. 25 years of it. What do you do? ♥️💋 Oh and I spin and hike too. Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really,” she captioned a photo of herself in a bikini.