Zendaya

The Spider-Man: Far From Home star was a winner at the Teen Choice Awards before she even accepted her award! Strolling onto the blue carpet in an oversized shirt paired with undersized shorts by Jacquemus on August 11, 2019, the actress flashed her long, lean, toned legs. Besides training for her roles — including as a trapeze artist in 2017’s The Greatest Showman — the star works out with plenty of compound body-weight resistance moves, including squats with resistance bands, as she’s shown on her website.