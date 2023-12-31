For someone like Brandi Rhodes, staying healthy is an absolute must.

The former pro wrestler, 40, took Us Weekly exclusively through a day in her life as a wife, mother and entrepreneur.

Rhodes opened up her studio, Naked Mind Yoga + Pilates, earlier this year. When crafting the layout of her business, she kept her priorities as a parent in mind, making sure 2-year-old daughter Liberty, whom she shares with husband Cody Rhodes, always has a place to play.

“She hangs out in the Zen Kids Zone while I get to work,” Brandi explains to Us, adding, “Naked Mind provides childcare for clients and staff so everyone feels comfortable taking care of themselves.”

With Liberty taken care of, Brandi starts her days by teaching a Beginner Reformer class, a favorite among novices and experts. “I love teaching this class because when someone ‘gets it,’ you can see it all over their face,” she says. “It always keeps people coming back striving to learn more.”

Next, it’s a light lunch and a focus on her own well-being. After some time on the reformer, she gains a change in perspective by practicing her headstand alongside the other yoga teachers. “After marketing the studio and nursing clients, it’s nice to turn my mind inward and nourish myself as well,” she tells Us.

Brandi made a name for herself as a television anchor and figure skater before beginning her career in the WWE. She worked as a ring announcer under the name of Eden Stiles until both she and Cody, 38, left the pro wrestling league in 2016. She later starred on the E! reality series WAGS Atlanta before giving birth to Liberty in 2021.

Now, she’s busy with her studio in Roswell, Georgia, but being a mom to her little one remains her “favorite” part of the day. The mommy-daughter duo’s nightly routine includes a bath and reading bedtime stories.

“I love playing together before putting her to bed, finalizing studio social media work and eventually turning in for the night,” she shares with Us.

Keep scrolling for a healthy day in Brandi’s life: