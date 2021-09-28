Big adjustment! New parents Cody and Brandi Rhodes are loving life with daughter Liberty — but it hasn’t been a total breeze.

The Rhodes to the Top star, 38, gave birth in June and recently told Us Weekly exclusively that she “definitely” thinks having a baby has changed her relationship with her husband, 36.

“This is going to sound kind of crazy, but … Cody was on set for Go-Big Show for almost an entire month where he barely had the ability to see me and the baby,” Brandi recalled on September 20. “But I feel like that was [a] good thing because that was in the major part of the [transition] for me, where things were really kind of difficult for me. And I think that he would have been … on the receiving end of a lot of stuff had he been there.”

The AEW wrestler “was extra good” to Cody when he was away for work because she “felt bad” that he couldn’t have much quality time with their baby girl.

“If he would have been in the house, I would have probably been, you know, throwing dishes at him instead,” Brandi teased. “I was appreciative of him because I thought, you know, ‘I wish that he was here.’ … I feel like a lot of people would have been like, ‘Well, I would’ve wanted to have my husband there.’ Well, in the grand scheme [of things], yeah, I would’ve wanted to have him there, but I’m glad that he missed some of the ugly.”

Earlier this month, the Michigan native opened up about experiencing postpartum depression following Liberty’s arrival, telling Us that she’s learned how “to take everything one day at a time.” However, she noted that it often feels “more like anxiety” than depression.

“It’s good to just talk about things,” she explained at the time. “There’s no shame in things changing in your life, and it happens. I feel like I was probably the least likely candidate to feel anything like that because I’m always so busy and so on the go, I kind of just don’t have time for my emotions.”

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and announced their pregnancy news seven years later. Since becoming parents, Cody has done his best to support his wife through all of the highs and lows.

“I want to know what she’s going through. I want to be there for it,” he told Us ahead of the new season of Rhodes to the Top. “‘Cause I don’t want to look back at this … and see that she did it all herself. … No matter how busy I get, I want to be there for all those things.”

The six-time tag team championship winner called Brandi his “ride or die,” adding, “We will ride together [and] succeed together. Or if we fall off, we will fall off together. … I think we’ve been good with each other when it comes to that.”

Rhodes to the Top premieres on TNT Wednesday, September 29, at 10 p.m. ET.