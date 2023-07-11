Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Show Abs While on Family Vacation

Chris Hemsworth showed off his beach vacation — and his abs — with wife Elsa Pataky and their children.

“A little fun in the sun in Spain 🇪🇸,” Hemsworth, 39, captioned photos via Instagram on Tuesday, July 11.

Both the Thor actor and Pataky, 46, flaunted their ridiculously impressive abs while enjoying a sunny day on a boat with friends and their three children. The Spain native rocked a green bikini while her husband, who she married in 2010, wore black and gray swim trunks.

The duo traveled with their three kids — daughter India, 11, and twins Tristan and Sasha, 9. Though their family looks picture-perfect, a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that it took Hemsworth and Pataky a while to find the right balance as parents.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“They’ll be the first ones to tell you, it was really hard in the beginning,” the insider told Us. “The kids were still in diapers and Chris’ career was taking off — he was working nonstop.”

Now that their kids are growing up and becoming more independent, Hemsworth and Pataky are “closer than ever.”

Scroll down for more vacation photos: