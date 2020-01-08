Gigi Hadid’s wellness routine packs a punch! The model, 24, is known for her fit physique, and her advice for staying in shape is refreshingly simple. “Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016.

When it comes to fitness, she loves to get in the boxing ring. “I need to have a sport that wakes me up and that I can get better at,” she added. “And boxing does that for me.”

