This past year, tons of celebrities have given Us all kinds of beauty inspiration perfect for New Years Eve. From stunning hairstyles to makeup must-haves, we rounded up some of our favorite looks that are all kinds of gorgeous so you can rock out this NYE looking more beautiful than ever.

Though we have seen countless beautiful waves and sleek, straight styles on A-listers, we can’t help but love an updo for the holiday. After all, it allows for a major bling moment with a pair of standout earrings.

Some of our favorites include Zendaya‘s top knot, which is anything but boring with it’s dramatic height and actual knotted style. Then there’s Constance Wu’s playful space buns for those who are willing to go for something a bit more daring. But if it’s elegant sleekness you’re after, then Jennifer Lopez’s totally flawless braided bun is your best bet.

There were also some ponytails that we could not get enough of, such as Tessa Thompson‘s bauble pony, which hairstylist Lacy Redway accessorized with chic black ribbons.

As far as makeup goes, there’s nothing sexier than a smokey eye for a glamorous night out. Gigi Hadid sports one of our favorites, with an almost translucent shimmery silver and gold lid that makeup artist Patrick Ta topped off with a skinny and slick cat eyeliner.

For something a bit out-there, Lucy Boynton rocked an almost otherworldly negative space eye that’s to die for. But if you want something classic, nothing is better than a bright red lip, like Lizzo‘s.

Keep scrolling to get a bit of beauty inspiration from the stars before planning your New Years Eve look.