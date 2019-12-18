Chris Pratt

Pratt got some good news and some bad news in 2013. The good news was, the Parks & Recreation had been chosen to play the coveted role of Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, in the Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy. The bad news was, he had to lose 60 pounds to play him.

“I’ve been fat for the last eight years,” the 40-year-old funnyman once confessed. “I loved eating food, drinking beer and having fun with my life. But I got depressed.”

It’s well-known that overeating can cause depression — and vice versa. But there is a cure. For that, the actor turned to Dr. Philip Goglia, the founder of Performance Fitness Concepts, who helped turn him into a rocket-powered hero.

“He started to see what that kind of body would do to him over the next 15 years,” Dr. Goglia once recalled of their first meeting. “He went into warrior mode.”

To fuel Pratt’s five-day-a-week workout routine, Dr. Goglia kicked up his metabolism using the Paleo diet, which includes only foods our early ancestors ate, such as meat, fish, fruits and veggies, and no dairy, grains or processed foods. Also, the actor lamented on Instagram, “no beer for six months!”

For six months, he consumed 4,000 healthy calories a day — usually including his baseline meal of chicken, broccoli and brown rice — and tons of water.

And he didn’t take a single supplement to lose weight or bulk up, either.

For those of us still struggling to reach our max potential, he shared some marvelous words of wisdom to Screenrant: “If you feel compelled to try to do something about it, just do it.”