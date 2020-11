February 2000 – Grammy Awards

The dress of all dresses! Lopez’s plunging green Versace dress became an iconic moment in fashion history. It turned heads, sparked the idea of Google images, and made the singer a red carpet darling. “This loud sound started from the back of the room — it was kind of like a roar, over me in the dress,” Lopez told W magazine in August 2013. “When I went to my seat, I said, ‘What’s the big deal?!'”