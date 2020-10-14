Body Jessica Simpson’s Incredibly Toned Legs: A Photo Tribute By Us Weekly Staff October 14, 2020 Mediapunch/Shutterstock 24 15 / 24 Stripes for Days The Open Book author displayed her gams in September 2015. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News