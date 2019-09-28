



Hustle hard. Ashlee Simpson revealed the secret to her sister Jessica Simpson‘s 100-pound weight loss in six months.

“Dedication! It works,” Ashlee, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly at the L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Fever Launch Party in West Hollywood on Friday, September 27. “I mean, she’s been working so hard and she looks amazing.”

Jessica, 39, dropped the weight after welcoming her third child, daughter Birdie Mae, in March. She also shares daughter, Maxwell, 7, and son, Ace, 6, with husband Eric Johnson.

The “I Think I’m in Love With You” singer got more specific about her dietary plan during an appearance on HSN on Thursday, September 26.

“It’s been a lot of hard work. I have to say that I have worked very hard,” she said. “Everything that I’ve been eating is mostly made with cauliflower.”

However, Jessica doesn’t believe in depriving herself.

“I just ate a bag of Cheetos in the back. I do think that writing down what we eat is important to keep [ourselves] in check,” she continued.

The Jessica Simpson Collection designer got candid with her fans in an Instagram post on September 24 that her highest weight was 240 pounds.

“When you’re pregnant, I gain a lot, I mean, a lot,” she told HSN. “I didn’t expect to gain as much with my third. I thought I’d learned my lesson, but apparently that’s just the way God made me, very hungry and pregnant.”

She revealed more of her slimmed-down figure in an Instagram post on September 25, which showed the singer in a low-cut black dress with a high slit on the leg. “NYC Ladies’ Night,” she captioned the photo.

Ashlee, meanwhile, told Us she’s excited to cover up for fall ⁠— her favorite time of year. “I’m like, so in it. I’ve literally been in corduroy, I’m hot, they’re like, ‘Are you sweating?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care! I’m in my fall outfit.’ Cause it is fall! First day of fall, I’m in it,” she told Us.

Earlier this month, Ashlee exclusively told Us that her E! reality show with husband Evan Ross, Ashlee + Evan, wasn’t going to have a second season.

“We are not doing that anymore,” she said. “We had so much fun doing it, but we’re both working on our own projects and we’re literally there with each other every day.”

Another reason was that she and Ross, 31, “didn’t want to have our kids on TV for too long.”

Ashlee and Ross are the parents of daughter, Jagger, 4. The singer also shares her son, 10-year-old Bronx, with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

