



The end of an era? Ashlee Simpson revealed that her E! reality show with husband Evan Ross, Ashlee + Evan, will not continue.

“We are not doing that anymore,” Simpson, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Simply & Fashion Island StyleWeek OC. “We had so much fun doing it, but we’re both working on our own projects and we’re literally there with each other every day.”

Simpson also admitted that the couple “didn’t want to have our kids on TV for too long.”

The series aired on E! for six episodes from September to October 2018. The reality series documented the couple, who wed in August 2014, as they balanced marriage and being parents to their daughter Jagger, 4, and her son with ex-husband Pete Wentz, 10-year-old Bronx. The show also gave viewers an inside look at the making of the album they collaborated on.

Ashlee + Evan was Simpson’s second reality series after she starred in The Ashlee Simpson Show for two seasons from 2004 to 2005. The MTV series debuted after her big sister, Jessica Simpson, found success with Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which ran for three seasons on the network from 2003 to 2005 and costarred the Dukes of Hazzard star’s then-husband, Nick Lachey.

Ashlee also opened up about how close her children are to the 39-year-old “With You” singer’s three kids, revealing to Us that the sisters recently vacationed together with their families.

“We actually just got back from a trip. We were in Hawaii for nine days with our kids, and it was so fun,” she explained to Us. “We all stayed in a house together, so it was just nice. If Jess is going through something or sick, I always call her. And she used to call me, because I was the first mom, but now I call her, because she had a girl first. It’s great, because our kids all love each other so much.”

Ashlee also teased the possibility of Jessica releasing new music soon, adding: “Her music is amazing. I know she’s been working on that. It’s so great. So yeah, she’s got a lot coming out next year, so be looking for it.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!