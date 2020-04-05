Laura Prepon is one busy lady. But between working nonstop and raising two young kids, the actress always makes sure she maintains her health and sanity every single day by sticking to a healthy routine.

Since welcoming her second child, a son, in February with husband Ben Foster (who she married in June 2018), life has been twice as nice for the Orange is the New Black alum. While raising a newborn again hasn’t been easy, Prepon has been enjoying spending more time with the baby, as well as her daughter, Ella, 2. “I think about how quickly our children grow and try to embrace every moment,” she tells Us.

Being present as her kids get older is something that Prepon has always cared about. The New Jersey native, 40, previously told Us in May 2018 that leaving Ella at home to film is hard. “It’s torture,” she explained. “I went back to work at six weeks. I was directing when she was a 4-month-old. But she would be proud if she knew what I was doing.”

And now that Prepon is gearing up for the release of her new book, You and I, as Mothers: A Raw and Honest Guide to Motherhood — where she touches upon her past eating disorder and terminating a pregnancy — she is making sure she is eating right. One of her go-to meals when she’s busy is a nutrient-packed smoothie.

Cooking is also an important part of the That ‘70s Show alum’s day. Once a week, the author devotes time out of her hectic schedule to make fresh chicken stock. “I cook with it as much as I can,” she notes.

Finally, Prepon likes to end her day by bonding with her children — and there’s nothing sweeter than that!

Scroll down to see what a typical healthy day looks like for Prepon.