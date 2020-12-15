Shutting down the haters. Lizzo spoke out after receiving criticism for putting herself on a juice cleanse.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, 32, took to Instagram and TikTok to share her daily progress from nutritionist JJ Smith’s 10-day detox. Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, said that she tried out the juicing diet after she “drank a lot and ate a lot of food and f–ked my stomach up in Mexico.”

Though the process proved to be challenging at times, she was “never super hungry.” The Grammy winner additionally explained that she initially “wanted to stress eat and do things that were, like, kind of self-harming.”

As she showed off her results, social media users critiqued her for doing something that’s “so harmful” and claiming that she’s “being scammed.” One person even said that it was “sad” to see the artist “promoting disordered eating.”

Lizzo came to her own defense despite receiving harsh feedback. “As you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online, because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for like, a dramatic weight loss — and that is not the case,” she said on her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 14. “In reality, November stressed me the f–k out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f–ked my stomach up.”

The Hustlers actress continued, “I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f—ing body, my f—ing skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad bitch, and I think like, that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox, and I wanted to share that with you guys.”

Lizzo said that she “got exactly what I wanted” from the diet and added that “every big girl should do whatever the f–k they want with their bodies.”

Over the last several months, the “Good as Hell” singer has made her wellness journey a priority. Not only has she shared videos of her at-home workouts amid the coronavirus quarantine, she even celebrated six months of being on a plant-based, vegan diet in October.

Lizzo has long been an advocate for body positivity. Earlier this year, she opened up about being a positive influence on younger fans.

“I love the fact that kids love me, because I’m making music to make us better, to make us smile, to make you love yourself,” she said on The Project, an Australian talk show, in January. “I think that children need that more than anything, so that they can teach the next generation how to love themselves. Love your body.”

