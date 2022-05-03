Breaking Down the Numbers

Naomi revealed in her 2017 NBC News essay that after working with the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill and the Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital, she learned that there are “almost 44 million people in America that experience mental illness in a given year.” That statistic fueled her efforts to destigmatize mental illness.

“It’s staggering how many people that is — 44 million,” she wrote. “If you’ve got a pulse, then you’re fighting some battle, whether it’s a diagnosis of depression, like 16 million people, or one of anxiety, like 42 million people, or something else. And there’s power in numbers: it means that there are other people. You’re not alone.”