South for the winter! Pippa Middleton enjoyed some fun in the sun ahead of New Year’s Eve with husband James Matthews and brother James Middleton.

The English socialite, 36, showed off her bikini body while vacationing in St. Bart’s, with some of her family after the Christmas holiday on Monday, December 30. Pippa, who welcomed her first child, son Arthur, with Matthews, 44, in October 2018, spent time on the beach and in the water as her brother, James, 32, and his fiancée, Alizee Thevenet, also joined in on the fun.

Pippa, wore a gray, two-piece bikini as she ran into the ocean and went for a swim after jumping off a boat in the Caribbean. Her husband, who she wed in 2017, and younger brother also took a dip during their getaway.

The British columnist arrived in St. Bart’s ahead of Christmas and spent the week with her loved ones, including her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. She was photographed on Wednesday, December 25, in a polka-dot bikini while her financier husband wore blue swim trunks.

In October, Duchess Kate’s sister opened up about her 14-month-old son’s development and her constant efforts to try new things with him. In her Waitrose Weekend column, Pippa wrote that Arthur has been seeing a cranial osteopath.

“[It’s for babies] who have had a traumatic birth, are unsettled, or have trouble sleeping,” she explained at the time. “It claims to heal, relax and promote sleep, digestion and body alignment through gentle head and body manipulation. While there is a lack of scientific evidence, after hearing positive things about it (and out of intrigue more than anything else), I took Arthur.”

She added: “I was fascinated to see how calming it was for him, but also how valuable the feedback was. The osteopath noticed one side of his neck was tighter than the other, which explained why he favored one side sleeping. She also saw that his arms were stronger than his legs, so she gave me an exercise to help him.”

In September, the new mom revealed that her little one frequently gets workouts in, describing Arthur as “more mobile” when he hit the 11-month mark.

“I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers,” Pippa wrote in her Waitrose Weekend fitness column in September.

She continued: “The classes have structured activities that help promote movement, balance and strength, but there’s also free play. Arthur burns lots of energy in this safe environment and learns many physical skills. I have also noticed him building his confidence with each visit.”

