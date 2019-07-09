On Osaka’s Response to Williams’ Apology

“When Naomi’s response came through, tears rolled down my face,” Williams admitted. “‘People can misunderstand anger for strength because they can’t differentiate between the two,’ [Osaka] said graciously. “‘No one has stood up for themselves the way you have and you need to continue trailblazing.’” Williams then understood why she’d been so upset over the end of the game. “It wasn’t because of the backlash I faced but rather because of what had happened to the young woman who deserved so much more in her special moment,” she wrote. “I had felt that it was my fault and that I should have kept my mouth closed. But now, seeing her text putting everything in perspective, I realized she was right.”