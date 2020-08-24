Len Goodman

The Dancing With the Stars judge confirmed through the Melanoma Fund in August 2020 that he underwent skin cancer removal from his face. “Len Goodman has asked us to keep ‘spreading the word’ re. sun protection for golf,” the nonprofit wrote via Facebook. “The ex-BBC Strictly Come Dancing judge was playing a few rounds with our ambassador Paul Way at The Grove – a Sun Protection Accredited club, and revealed he has just had skin cancer removed. He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously!”