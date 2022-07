Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got Botox during a September 2010 episode of her family’s hit E! reality series. Days after the clip aired, she opened up about the painful procedure in a blog post. “On the show you saw I had some bruising around my eyes after the procedure, which is totally natural, but because I hadn’t looked into the side effects, I freaked out,” she wrote. “Botox just wasn’t necessary for me at this age.”