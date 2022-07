Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has admitted to getting Juvéderm injections in her lips early on in her career, but she later decided to have them removed. “Here’s the story: 25 years ago, I had my lips injected with silicone,” she explained during a March 2013 interview on the Today show. “Stupid thing to do at 24. … So then cut to a couple of years ago, I have a doctor remove as much as they possibly can because it got to the point where they were yucky.”