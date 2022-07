Tara Reid

In 2004, the American Pie actress got breast implants, but was left with a rippled belly. “My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing,” she told Us Weekly in October 2006. “I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my belly button. As a result, I couldn’t wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work. Reid, who also told Us that her surgical snafu was “probably the stupidest thing I ever did.” She later had the procedure reversed in 2006.