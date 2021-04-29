No one is more deserving than Mom. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, Us Weekly has curated the perfect gift ideas for every Mom — whether she’s a foodie, a bookworm or a clotheshorse. And the best part? All of these Mother’s Day picks give back to charities, organizations or the environment, so you’ll feel good giving them, too. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us above with host Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz to see all of the must-have gear and gadgets for Mom.

For the Mom Who Loves a Fancy Food Moment

Oleamea’s olive oil is harvested with olives that are cold pressed into oil within two to four hours of leaving the tree, ensuring high nutritional value and taste. And starting at $20.99, the gift set of Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil can be Mom’s. The brand was founded on giving back and partner with The Conscious Kid, an organization dedicated to promoting positive racial identity development in youth.

For the Mom Who Loves Happy Hour

A drink that gives back? We’ll cheers to that! As part of the Jane Walker First Women campaign, Johnnie Walker has partnered with the female-driven crowdfunding platform IFundWomen to help create more opportunities for women to achieve their goals in entertainment, film, sports, journalism and more. The $38 blended malt scotch Whiskey is aged 10 years and gives notes of ripe orchard fruit and white peaches, which develop into hints of baked apple and sweet cream, with a lingering dark chocolate finish — yum!

For the Mom With a Green Thumb

The Grow-Your-Own Smile Farms Seed Kits from 1-800-Flowers comes with everything you need to easily produce fresh berries or mini sunflowers. Smile Farms helps give back to the differently-abled community through job creation and empowerment and for every gift purchased, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will donate 20 percent of the net proceeds to support Smile Farms.

For the Best-Dressed Mom

For the tie-dye-loving stylish mom, Dolan makes loungewear that you can leave the house in. And for every clothing purchase, the brand donates one pound of clean laundry for people experiencing homelessness via The Laundry Truck LA.

For the active Mom, look no further than PSK Collective X Walmart — a brand for all shapes and all sizes — founded by former athlete and Black entrepreneur Phaidra Knight. In partnership with The Women’s Sports Foundation, PSK Collective donates 15 percent of its profits to support its mission of raising awareness for gender equity, and enabling al girls and women to reach their highest potential in sports, school, work and beyond.

Ten Thousand Villages is a global maker-to-market movement that is a way for you to shop with intention for ethically sourced goods. Their Rest and Relaxation Robe is $59,99 and made with their fair-trade partner Aravali in India — perfect for any mom who deserves a spa day!

Cuyana handbags and accessories have an ongoing partnership with thredUP titled the “Lean Closet Program,” and each customer receives a shipping label which encourages them to clean out their own closet and donate unused items to H.E.A.R.T, an organization that supports women and children that have been through abuse-related trauma.

For the Mom Who Likes to Be Jeweled

Bird + Stone raises awareness and funds for a variety of causes, including women’s health, girls’ education, poverty and the environment. All their jewelry, which starts around $30, is made ethically in New York City and their silver and gold-plated cuffs share inspirational female-focused messages like “Nevertheless, She Persisted” and “the Future is Female.”

Female-founded and black-owned jewelry brand Ten Wilde is celebrating moms with free shipping from May 7 to May 9 and the all-gold jewelry brands, loved by celebs like Ashley Graham and Vanessa Hudgens will be donating 10 percent of sales from the weekend to Every Mother Counts.

Awe Inspired jewelry, loved by Miley Cyrus and Bella Hadid, is celebrating Mom with their goddess collection — featuring iconic women from past, present and mythology. With every purchase, Awe Inspired donates 20 percent to a charity of the customer’s choice.

For the Sand and Sunshine Loving Mom

Sand Cloud is committed to sustainable materials for their beach towels and beach accessories. The brand donates a portion of all sales to marine conservation charities as a way to protect the beaches we love. The sand-resistant, ultra-absorbent Turkish towels retail between $48 and $68 and come in a variety of bright colors and patterns.

For the Bookworm Mom

Bookshop gives away over 80 percent of their profit margin to stores and affiliates of stores, i.e. publications, authors and more. In their first year alone, they earned over $13 million for bookstores. Check out their list of female writers and picks for Mom’s Day, and shop online, while supporting your local bookstore.

For the Mom Who is an Environmentalist

Aerrem has created the first tote bag specifically designed to carry two refillable water bottles or tumblers, and look fashionable while doing it. For $179, Mom can look chic while saving the environment since one Aeerem bag can help save the average customer 720 plastic water bottles and 250 coffee cups.

